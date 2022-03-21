$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-671-4592
2015 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8924788
- Stock #: 2207-587
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT1FS584744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition with a clean CARFAX. Ewquipped with JVC sound system. Mopar High Performance package, 20" wheels. Includes box lid cover. Blacked out bumpers. Dark tinted glass. Drives and runs great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more informatio.
