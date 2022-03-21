Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

190,100 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924788
  • Stock #: 2207-587
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT1FS584744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition with a clean CARFAX.  Ewquipped with JVC sound system.  Mopar High Performance package, 20" wheels.  Includes box lid cover.  Blacked out bumpers.  Dark tinted glass.  Drives and runs great.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more informatio.

Vehicle Features

Mopar Performance
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2015 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 190,100 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 179,800 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 295,900 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory