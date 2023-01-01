$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2015 Subaru Impreza
2015 Subaru Impreza
AWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10185735
- VIN: JF1GPAK66F9253254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean, economical and environmentally friendly, model Pze (partial zero emission vehicle). Drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1500 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0