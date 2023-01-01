Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

163,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

AWD

2015 Subaru Impreza

AWD

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: JF1GPAK66F9253254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, economical and environmentally friendly, model Pze (partial zero emission vehicle).  Drives great.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1500 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

