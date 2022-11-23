Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

142,813 KM

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,813KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW523926

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,813 KM

Black on black Tiguan 4 motion. full pano roof, Fender speaker system, Navi, Bluetooth, back up camera, push button start, power windows, locks, very clean inside and out. excellent fuel economy
Our vehicles come certified with car fax reports. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.

We welcome all trades! Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

