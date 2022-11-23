Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A4

166,872 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A4

2016 Audi A4

Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A4

Progressiv

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1671559887
  2. 1671559887
  3. 1671559887
  4. 1671559887
  5. 1671559887
  6. 1671559887
  7. 1671559887
  8. 1671559887
  9. 1671559887
  10. 1671559887
  11. 1671559887
  12. 1671559887
  13. 1671559887
  14. 1671559887
  15. 1671559887
  16. 1671559887
  17. 1671559887
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

166,872KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9415912
  • VIN: WA1UFAFL9GA014209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Allroad A4. In an awesome colour combo grey exterior with rich brown leather. Flat bottom steering wheel, full pano roof, Navi, back up camera, power hatch. Clean history no accidents. 
Please message to come see it for yourself

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!  Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
 All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

2013 Infiniti JX35
202,065 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 Progres...
 166,872 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 189,122 KM
$15,600 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory