Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Only 114,750 kms. One-owner. Pristine 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i with Executive Package. In Immaculate Condition.</p><p class=MsoNormal>2.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-4 Engine. Intelligent xDrive All-Wheel Drive with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Comes with every available BMW convenience option. Heads-up Display (HUD), Advance collision warning, blind-spot monitoring system. Panoramic Moonroof. Bluetooth and wireless charging. Keyless Entry/Ignition & Power-Folding Mirrors. Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Adaptive LED Headlights and fog lights.</p><p class=MsoNormal>18-inch alloy wheels. 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon audio, and rearview camera.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Heated front seats, dual-zone climate control for year-round comfort.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean title. Safety-Inspected and fully Certified. Asking $16,995 + HST and Registration. Extended Warranty and Financing options available.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. Under new ownership and management, since June 1, 2025. Schedule a test drive now! <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a></p>

2016 BMW X1

114,750 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
13071256

2016 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1760474896126
  2. 1760474896562
  3. 1760474897007
  4. 1760474897467
  5. 1760474897873
  6. 1760474898331
  7. 1760474898793
  8. 1760474899211
  9. 1760474899640
  10. 1760474900055
  11. 1760474900468
  12. 1760474900890
  13. 1760474901293
  14. 1760474901732
  15. 1760474902155
  16. 1760474902583
  17. 1760474903006
  18. 1760474903466
  19. 1760474903887
  20. 1760474904314
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C34GP881422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 114,750 kms. One-owner. Pristine 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i with Executive Package. In Immaculate Condition.

2.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-4 Engine. Intelligent xDrive All-Wheel Drive with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.

Comes with every available BMW convenience option. Heads-up Display (HUD), Advance collision warning, blind-spot monitoring system. Panoramic Moonroof. Bluetooth and wireless charging. Keyless Entry/Ignition & Power-Folding Mirrors. Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Adaptive LED Headlights and fog lights.

18-inch alloy wheels. 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon audio, and rearview camera.

Heated front seats, dual-zone climate control for year-round comfort.

Clean title. Safety-Inspected and fully Certified. Asking $16,995 + HST and Registration. Extended Warranty and Financing options available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. Under new ownership and management, since June 1, 2025. Schedule a test drive now!  www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2012 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 125,586 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN XRS FWD for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN XRS FWD 186,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 93,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2016 BMW X1