$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
2016 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 114,750 kms. One-owner. Pristine 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i with Executive Package. In Immaculate Condition.
2.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-4 Engine. Intelligent xDrive All-Wheel Drive with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.
Comes with every available BMW convenience option. Heads-up Display (HUD), Advance collision warning, blind-spot monitoring system. Panoramic Moonroof. Bluetooth and wireless charging. Keyless Entry/Ignition & Power-Folding Mirrors. Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Adaptive LED Headlights and fog lights.
18-inch alloy wheels. 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon audio, and rearview camera.
Heated front seats, dual-zone climate control for year-round comfort.
Clean title. Safety-Inspected and fully Certified. Asking $16,995 + HST and Registration. Extended Warranty and Financing options available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. Under new ownership and management, since June 1, 2025. Schedule a test drive now! www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-644-0380