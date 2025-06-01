$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One-owner, 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4 Dr. Sedan.
Offering the perfect balance of comfort, technology, and efficiency. Finished in an eye-catching Crystal Red / Crystal Claret Pearl paint, this mid-size sedan has only 104,000 km, making it a dependable choice for years to come.
Highlights include:
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission
- Spacious, comfortable interior with KATZKIN leather heated seating
- Modern features including alloy-rims, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, rear-view camera, keyless entry, REMOTE START and power driver’s seat.
- Excellent ride quality with a reputation for safety and reliability
Whether you need a daily commuter or a family-friendly sedan, the Malibu LT delivers style and practicality at an affordable price.
CARFAX Report. No damage or insurance claims. Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $13,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-644-0380