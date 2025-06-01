Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>One-owner, <strong>2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4 Dr. Sedan.</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Offering the perfect balance of comfort, technology, and efficiency. Finished in an eye-catching Crystal Red / Crystal Claret Pearl paint, this mid-size sedan has only <strong>104,000 km</strong>, making it a dependable choice for years to come.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Highlights include:</p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo engine</strong> paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Spacious, comfortable interior</strong> with KATZKIN leather heated seating</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Modern features</strong> including alloy-rims, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, rear-view camera, keyless entry, REMOTE START and power driver’s seat.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;>Excellent ride quality with a reputation for safety and reliability</li></ul><p class=MsoNormal>Whether you need a daily commuter or a family-friendly sedan, the Malibu LT delivers style and practicality at an affordable price.</p><p class=MsoNormal>CARFAX Report. No damage or insurance claims. Safety Inspected & Certified.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Asking $13,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. <a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12893654

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1755891190724
  2. 1755891191232
  3. 1755891191668
  4. 1755891192120
  5. 1755891192582
  6. 1755891193051
  7. 1755891193518
  8. 1755891193981
  9. 1755891194432
  10. 1755891194914
  11. 1755891195374
  12. 1755891195865
  13. 1755891196306
  14. 1755891196781
  15. 1755891197234
  16. 1755891197689
  17. 1755891198117
  18. 1755891198591
  19. 1755891199074
  20. 1755891199538
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZE5ST9GF212232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner, 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4 Dr. Sedan.

Offering the perfect balance of comfort, technology, and efficiency. Finished in an eye-catching Crystal Red / Crystal Claret Pearl paint, this mid-size sedan has only 104,000 km, making it a dependable choice for years to come.

Highlights include:

  • Fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission
  • Spacious, comfortable interior with KATZKIN leather heated seating
  • Modern features including alloy-rims, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, rear-view camera, keyless entry, REMOTE START and power driver’s seat.
  • Excellent ride quality with a reputation for safety and reliability

Whether you need a daily commuter or a family-friendly sedan, the Malibu LT delivers style and practicality at an affordable price.

CARFAX Report. No damage or insurance claims. Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $13,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Maserati GranTurismo 83,250 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Belmont, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 221,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am for sale in Belmont, ON
1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 74,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2016 Chevrolet Malibu