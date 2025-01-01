2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Menu
Very well equipped Town and Country, leather seats, stow and go rears, power sliding side doors, dual tv screens, navigation, back up camera and much more. 

Don't miss out on this one! 

Plus taxes and licensing

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

Please call at 1-844-611-2709

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

210,590 KM

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2C4RC1HG2GR101286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,590 KM

Very well equipped Town and Country, leather seats, stow and go rears, power sliding side doors, dual tv screens, navigation, back up camera and much more. 

Don't miss out on this one! 

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 


Please call at 1-844-611-2709


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

