Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>An extra clean 2016 Ford Focus SE Hatchback - Black Beauty.</p><p class=MsoNormal>A fun-to-drive compact hatchback for a perfect blend of efficiency, space, and everyday use.</p><p class=MsoNormal>2.0L, 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, that saves big at the gas pump.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Inside it has heated seats, back-up camera, Ford SYNC® infotainment with Bluetooth, Cruise control, AC, and keyless entry make every drive a breeze.</p><p class=MsoNormal>16 alloy wheels and fog lamps</p><p class=MsoNormal>Safety-Inspected and Certified. Meticulously maintained and recent oil change. No rust, issues or concerns.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $9,995 + HST. Registration/Licencing is extra. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.</span></p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. </span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></a><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> </span></p>

2016 Ford Focus

197,700 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Watch This Vehicle
13073932

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1760548065339
  2. 1760548065765
  3. 1760548066214
  4. 1760548066628
  5. 1760548067051
  6. 1760548067489
  7. 1760548067921
  8. 1760548068346
  9. 1760548068773
  10. 1760548069206
  11. 1760548069646
  12. 1760548070089
  13. 1760548070515
  14. 1760548070934
  15. 1760548071368
  16. 1760548071803
  17. 1760548072213
  18. 1760548072666
  19. 1760548073102
  20. 1760548073542
  21. 1760548073966
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3K27GL260388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,700 KM

Vehicle Description

An extra clean 2016 Ford Focus SE Hatchback - Black Beauty.

A fun-to-drive compact hatchback for a perfect blend of efficiency, space, and everyday use.

2.0L, 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, that saves big at the gas pump.

Inside it has heated seats, back-up camera, Ford SYNC® infotainment with Bluetooth, Cruise control, AC, and keyless entry make every drive a breeze.

16" alloy wheels and fog lamps

Safety-Inspected and Certified. Meticulously maintained and recent oil change. No rust, issues or concerns.

Asking $9,995 + HST. Registration/Licencing is extra. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca

Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 for sale in Belmont, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 158,300 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 114,750 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 125,586 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2016 Ford Focus