$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
165,000 kms. 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4x4 – 3.2L V6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission w/ Jeep Active Drive 4x4. Hill Start Assist and Selec-Terrain System.
Uconnect 5.0** touchscreen w/ Bluetooth & voice command
17" aluminum wheels + All-Season tires
Cold Weather Group: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start
Deep-tint privacy glass and roof rails
LED daytime running lights** & fog lamps
Fresh synthetic oil change, new rear brakes and rotors
Not just an SUV—it’s a Jeep. Built for Canadian winters and priced for your wallet.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims. Safety Inspected & Certified.
Exterior Colour - Granite Crystal Metallic
Asking $12,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-644-0380