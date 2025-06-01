Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>165,000 kms. 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4x4 – 3.2L V6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission w/ Jeep Active Drive 4x4.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Hill Start Assist and Selec-Terrain System. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Uconnect 5.0** touchscreen w/ Bluetooth & voice command<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>17 aluminum wheels + All-Season tires<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Cold Weather Group: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Deep-tint privacy glass and roof rails<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>LED daytime running lights** & fog lamps<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Fresh synthetic oil change, new rear brakes and rotors </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Not just an SUV—it’s a Jeep. Built for Canadian winters and priced for your wallet.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><a name=_Hlk211499882></a><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims. Safety Inspected & Certified.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Exterior Colour - Granite Crystal Metallic</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $12,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. </span></span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></span></a><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</span></span></p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

13165424

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAS3GW356808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

165,000 kms. 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4x4 – 3.2L V6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission w/ Jeep Active Drive 4x4.  Hill Start Assist and Selec-Terrain System.

Uconnect 5.0** touchscreen w/ Bluetooth & voice command 

17" aluminum wheels + All-Season tires 

Cold Weather Group: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start 

Deep-tint privacy glass and roof rails 

LED daytime running lights** & fog lamps 

Fresh synthetic oil change, new rear brakes and rotors

Not just an SUV—it’s a Jeep. Built for Canadian winters and priced for your wallet. 

Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims. Safety Inspected & Certified.

Exterior Colour - Granite Crystal Metallic

Asking $12,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2016 Jeep Cherokee