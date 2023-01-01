Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

195,135 KM

Details

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Wheeler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Wheeler

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

195,135KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10496757
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG0GL235734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 195,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent colour combo in this fun two door a wrangler. Willys wheeler upgrade which was an $8300 option!! Comes with two tops, 6 speed manual, air conditioning Plus taxes and licensing 

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.

We welcome all trades!  

 Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.   We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

