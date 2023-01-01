$21,800+ tax & licensing
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,135KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10496757
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG0GL235734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 195,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
