$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Nissan Murano
SV Premium
2016 Nissan Murano
SV Premium
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
143,211KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1GN138192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,211 KM
Vehicle Description
*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS ***
3.5L.- V6, A.W.D.,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spruce Lane Motors
2011 Dodge Challenger Rallye Super Sport 0 KM $22,750 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 91,958 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 77,614 KM $24,750 + tax & lic
Email Spruce Lane Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
2016 Nissan Murano