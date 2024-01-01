Menu
2017 Ford Escape SE AWD 2.0L, 4-Cylinder Ecoboost Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission – All-Wheel-Drive (AWD), Perfect for Canadian winters and all summer fun! Respectable fuel economy, spacious passenger & cargo area. Experience driver confidence with this well-equipped crossover SUV.

221,000 kms.

Loaded with options including a power sunroof and back-up camara.

17" Alloy wheels & four newer Michelin Defender All-Season tires with lots of tread life. 

In excellent condition, and well maintained. Runs and drives perfectly.

Air conditioning blows cold

Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage reported.

$9,995 .00 - Price includes Safety Certificate and 1 year, 20,000kms Lubrico Driver's Shield Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Financing available (o.a.c.)

If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380 

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE 

www.thamesautosales.ca

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FMCU9G9XHUD22011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

