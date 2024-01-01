$9,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape SE AWD 2.0L, 4-Cylinder Ecoboost Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission – All-Wheel-Drive (AWD), Perfect for Canadian winters and all summer fun! Respectable fuel economy, spacious passenger & cargo area. Experience driver confidence with this well-equipped crossover SUV.
221,000 kms.
Loaded with options including a power sunroof and back-up camara.
17” Alloy wheels & four newer Michelin Defender All-Season tires with lots of tread life.
In excellent condition, and well maintained. Runs and drives perfectly.
Air conditioning blows cold
Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage reported.
$9,995 .00 - Price includes Safety Certificate and 1 year, 20,000kms Lubrico Driver’s Shield Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Financing available (o.a.c.)
If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, GMC, Dodge, HUMMER, Jeep, RAM, Subaru, Range Rover, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Nissan, Chrysler, Toyota, Harley-Davidson
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-644-0380