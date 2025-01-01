Menu
Excellent for a  winter car, student car or fuel saver! Very clean 4 door hatch back with a manual transmission  

The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fees

Financing is available

Certified cars with car fax reports.

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage

By Appointment only

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2017 Ford Fiesta

241,860 KM

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
241,860KM
VIN 3FADP4EE5HM160480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,860 KM

Vehicle Description


Thanks for Looking!  If you're seeing this post, yes the vehicle is still available we only post whats on site. No need to ask if its still available.  Feel free to message with any questions or to arrange a viewing time. We are happy to help! 


Excellent for a  winter car, student car or fuel saver! Very clean 4 door hatch back with a manual transmission  


The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fee's


Financing is available


Certified cars with car fax reports.


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage


By Appointment only


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

519-495-7782
2017 Ford Fiesta