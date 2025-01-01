Menu
2017 Honda CR-V LX Front-Wheel Drive in like new condition. Very low kilometers. Only 95,800 kms. Enjoy a roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity and plenty of thoughtful storage areas. Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically!

Fitted with Hondas excellent 1.5-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, the CR-V offers ample low-end torque and amazing fuel-sipping economy.

Auto climate control. A/C BLOWS COLD.

Back-up camera.

Power windows, mirrors, door locks, cruise control and heated seats, all-weather floor mats.

Fresh oil change. New brake rotors and pads.

Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage records found. Absolutely no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked, Certified and ready to drive with confidence.

Asking $21,995 + HST & Licencing. No hidden fees or surprises. Extended warranty and financing options available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca

2017 Honda CR-V

95,800 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
95,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H39HH003150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

