2017 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda CR-V LX Front-Wheel Drive in like new condition. Very low kilometers. Only 95,800 kms. Enjoy a roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity and plenty of thoughtful storage areas. Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically!
Fitted with Honda's excellent 1.5-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, the CR-V offers ample low-end torque and amazing fuel-sipping economy.
Auto climate control. A/C BLOWS COLD.
Back-up camera.
Power windows, mirrors, door locks, cruise control and heated seats, all-weather floor mats.
Fresh oil change. New brake rotors and pads.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage records found. Absolutely no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked, Certified and ready to drive with confidence.
Asking $21,995 + HST & Licencing. No hidden fees or surprises. Extended warranty and financing options available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca
Thames Auto and Toy Store
