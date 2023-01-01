$5,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
293,185KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10175871
- Stock #: 2306-686
- VIN: KMHD84LF2HU132260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 293,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Comes equipped with heated steering wheel and back up camera. Runs and drives excellent, cold A/C. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Warranty upgrades are also available. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
