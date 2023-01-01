Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

293,185 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

293,185KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175871
  • Stock #: 2306-686
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU132260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX. Comes equipped with heated steering wheel and back up camera. Runs and drives excellent, cold A/C. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Warranty upgrades are also available.  Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

