Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Thanks for Looking!  If youre seeing this post, yes the vehicle is still available-no need to ask.  Feel free to message with any questions or to arrange a viewing time. We are happy to help! </p><p>Black on Black Toaureg, Gas engine, Full pano roof, push button start, back up camera, navigation. </p><p>The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fees</p><p>Financing is available through our broker</p><p>Certified cars with car fax reports.</p><p>Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage</p><p>By Appointment only</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>11A-143 Borden Ave<br />Belmont, On<br />N0L1B0</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

199,700 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

EXECLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12940445

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

EXECLINE

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1757089554
  2. 1757089554
  3. 1757089554
  4. 1757089554
  5. 1757089554
  6. 1757089554
  7. 1757089554
  8. 1757089554
  9. 1757089554
  10. 1757089554
  11. 1757089554
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,700KM
VIN WVGGF7BP8HD004250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for Looking!  If you're seeing this post, yes the vehicle is still available-no need to ask.  Feel free to message with any questions or to arrange a viewing time. We are happy to help! 

Black on Black Toaureg, Gas engine, Full pano roof, push button start, back up camera, navigation. 

The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fee's

Financing is available through our broker

Certified cars with car fax reports.

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage

By Appointment only

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg EXECLINE for sale in Belmont, ON
2017 Volkswagen Touareg EXECLINE 199,700 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT 359,487 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Toyota Tacoma 322,752 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2017 Volkswagen Touareg