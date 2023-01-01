$12,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10017456
- Stock #: 2304-671
- VIN: 1G1BH5SE5J7116061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition diesel sedan. Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more details.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
