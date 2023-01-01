Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

4dr Sdn

4dr Sdn

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10017456
  • Stock #: 2304-671
  • VIN: 1G1BH5SE5J7116061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition diesel sedan. Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

