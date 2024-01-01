Menu
White on black awd Escape. Comes with back up camera, heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more. 

Plus taxes and licensing

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2018 Ford Escape

142,450 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,450KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD5JUA26159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,450 KM

Vehicle Description


White on black awd Escape. Comes with back up camera, heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth and more. 
Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-XXXX

519-282-7771

519-495-7782
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2018 Ford Escape