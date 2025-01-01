Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Clean nice running Escape AWD eco boost. Has heated seats, ac, back up camera, 2 keys and its certified. </div><div><br></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) START --> <p>Plus taxes and licensing </p> <p>No hidden fees</p> <p>Certified with car fax reports </p> <p>Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage</p> <p>By Appointment Only thank you</p> <p><span style=font-size: 1em;>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></p> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2018 Ford Escape

167,850 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12634959

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1749743657
  2. 1749743657
  3. 1749743657
  4. 1749743657
  5. 1749743657
  6. 1749743657
  7. 1749743657
  8. 1749743657
  9. 1749743657
  10. 1749743657
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,850KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD3JUC43032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean nice running Escape AWD eco boost. Has heated seats, ac, back up camera, 2 keys and it's certified. 


Plus taxes and licensing 


No hidden fee's


Certified with car fax reports 


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage


By Appointment Only thank you


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2007 Volvo XC90 for sale in Belmont, ON
2007 Volvo XC90 239,313 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2007 Toyota Camry SE 218,107 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 237,212 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2018 Ford Escape