Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Dont miss this fully loaded Explorer Limited</div><div> </div><div>Our vehicles come certified with car fax. </div><div> </div><div>We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. <br /><br /></div><div><br />We welcome all trades! </div><div> </div><div> Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. </div><div> </div><div> We are located at:<br />11A-143 Borden Ave <br />Belmont, On<br />N0L1B0</div>

2018 Ford Explorer

224,223 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
11984895

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1733331149
  2. 1733331149
  3. 1733331149
  4. 1733331149
  5. 1733331149
  6. 1733331149
  7. 1733331149
  8. 1733331149
  9. 1733331149
  10. 1733331149
  11. 1733331149
  12. 1733331149
  13. 1733331149
  14. 1733331149
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,223KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8FH1JGB48979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 224,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this fully loaded Explorer Limited Our vehicles come certified with car fax.  We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.


We welcome all trades!   Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.   We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2010 Nissan Sentra for sale in Belmont, ON
2010 Nissan Sentra 224,250 KM $4,300 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Acura MDX 221,963 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Jeep Wrangler 141,900 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer