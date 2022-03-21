Menu
2018 Ford F-150

295,900 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

XTR 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8904604
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4JFD64999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 295,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with trailer park assist, custom running boards.  Includes hard top box lid cover.  Custom Alloy wheels, XTR package, 3.5 EcoBoost engine.  Well maintained.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 51-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

