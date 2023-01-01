Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

295,900 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1680620935
  2. 1680620939
  3. 1680620945
  4. 1680620948
  5. 1680620952
  6. 1680620955
  7. 1680620959
  8. 1680620963
  9. 1680620967
  10. 1680620970
  11. 1680620973
  12. 1680620976
  13. 1680620979
  14. 1680620982
  15. 1680620986
  16. 1680620991
  17. 1680620995
  18. 1680620999
  19. 1680621011
  20. 1680621014
  21. 1680621018
  22. 1680621022
  23. 1680621029
  24. 1680621032
  25. 1680621035
  26. 1680621047
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
295,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798745
  • Stock #: 2208-600
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4JFD64999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 295,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with trailer park assist, custom running boards. Includes hard top box lid cover. Custom Alloy Wheels, XTR package, 3.5 EcoBoost engine. Well maintained. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/15000/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2013 Chrysler 200 4d...
 171,500 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 22,995 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4...
 295,900 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory