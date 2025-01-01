Menu
Very nicely loaded sedan. Heated and cooled front seats, heated wheel, pano roof, navigation, back up camera and more!  

Plus taxes and licensing 

No hidden fees

Certified with car fax reports 

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage

By Appointment Only thank you

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2018 Hyundai Sonata

217,400 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

12530452

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,400KM
VIN 5NPE34AB1JH636256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,400 KM

Very nicely loaded sedan. Heated and cooled front seats, heated wheel, pano roof, navigation, back up camera and more!  

Plus taxes and licensing 


No hidden fee's


Certified with car fax reports 


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage


By Appointment Only thank you


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2018 Hyundai Sonata