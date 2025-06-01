$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL FWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra clean, Like new condition. Only 118,000 kms. 2019 Ford Escape SEL FWD
1.5L 4-cylinder engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
17-inch Silver-painted aluminum wheels, halogen fog lamps, and a chrome grille accented by black upper accents. Standard power heated sideview mirrors with integrated turn signals.
Premium leather upholstery in Black, Heated 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and heated front passenger seat. Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control.
SYNC® 3 infotainment system, displayed on an 8-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM® Radio, a six-speaker audio system, and seamless integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ for hands-free navigation, and Rear View Camera.
Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $13,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
Vehicle Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380