Extra clean, Like new condition. Only 118,000 kms. 2019 Ford Escape SEL FWD 
1.5L 4-cylinder engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
17-inch Silver-painted aluminum wheels, halogen fog lamps, and a chrome grille accented by black upper accents. Standard power heated sideview mirrors with integrated turn signals. 
Premium leather upholstery in Black, Heated 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support and heated front passenger seat. Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control.
SYNC® 3 infotainment system, displayed on an 8-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM® Radio, a six-speaker audio system, and seamless integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ for hands-free navigation, and Rear View Camera.
Safety Inspected & Certified. 
Asking $13,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0HD8KUC59027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra clean, Like new condition. Only 118,000 kms. 2019 Ford Escape SEL FWD

1.5L 4-cylinder engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

17-inch Silver-painted aluminum wheels, halogen fog lamps, and a chrome grille accented by black upper accents. Standard power heated sideview mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Premium leather upholstery in Black, Heated 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and heated front passenger seat. Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control.

SYNC® 3 infotainment system, displayed on an 8-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM® Radio, a six-speaker audio system, and seamless integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ for hands-free navigation, and Rear View Camera.

Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $13,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
