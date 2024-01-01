Menu
This inexpensive liquid cooled motorcycle, This Street XG500 is lightweight and agile, smooth, discreet and efficient. From its appearance to its performance, from its sound to its price, the Street 500 is brazenly unlike any Harley ever made.  Great for young and beginning riders seeking sensible two-wheeled transportation. Taxes and Licencing are extra. If interested and for mor information please call 519-644-0380.

2020 Harley-Davidson XG500 Street 500

15,900 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Harley-Davidson XG500 Street 500

2020 Harley-Davidson XG500 Street 500

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,900KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5HD4NAA3XLB504928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This inexpensive liquid cooled motorcycle, This Street XG500 is lightweight and agile, smooth, discreet and efficient. From its appearance to its performance, from its sound to its price, the Street 500 is brazenly unlike any Harley ever made.  Great for young and beginning riders seeking sensible two-wheeled transportation. Taxes and Licencing are extra. If interested and for mor information please call 519-644-0380.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2020 Harley-Davidson XG500 Street 500