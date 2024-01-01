$5,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Harley-Davidson XG500 Street 500
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Sold As Is
$5,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 15,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This inexpensive liquid cooled motorcycle, This Street XG500 is lightweight and agile, smooth, discreet and efficient. From its appearance to its performance, from its sound to its price, the Street 500 is brazenly unlike any Harley ever made. Great for young and beginning riders seeking sensible two-wheeled transportation. Taxes and Licencing are extra. If interested and for mor information please call 519-644-0380.
