$39,750+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE V8 X31
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE V8 X31
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
$39,750
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 68,991 KM
Vehicle Description
** ONE SENIOR OWNER ! **
** V8 * 4X4 * X31 OFF ROAD **
STUNNING 2021 SIERRA SLE, DOUBLE CAB, 6.5 BOX, 5.3L. - V8, LOADED, FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w. ELECTRIC BRAKE, HEATED CLOTH SEATS AND WHEEL, POWER SEAT, REMOTE START, REAR CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, SPRAY IN LINER, SOFT BOX COVER, BRAND NEW BRIDGESTONE TIRES, STEP BOARDS, PREMIUM ALLOYS. OIL UNDERCOATED SINCE NEW. NO ACCIDENTS OR PAINTWORK. OWNED BY A WONDERFUL SENIOR COUPLE IN TOWN. THIS WILL BE THE CLEANEST AND SHARPEST TRUCK YOU WILL FIND IN THIS PRICE RANGE. DON'T MISS IT !
Vehicle Features
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519-644-1991