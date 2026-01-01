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<html> <p>  ** ONE  SENIOR  OWNER ! **</p> <p>** V8 * 4X4 * X31  OFF  ROAD **</p> <p>STUNNING  2021  SIERRA  SLE,  DOUBLE  CAB,  6.5 BOX,  5.3L. - V8,  LOADED,  FACTORY  TOW  PACKAGE w. ELECTRIC  BRAKE,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS  AND  WHEEL,  POWER  SEAT,  REMOTE  START,  REAR  CAMERA,  POWER  TAILGATE,  SPRAY  IN  LINER,  SOFT  BOX  COVER,  BRAND  NEW  BRIDGESTONE  TIRES,  STEP  BOARDS,  PREMIUM  ALLOYS.  OIL  UNDERCOATED  SINCE  NEW.  NO  ACCIDENTS  OR  PAINTWORK.  OWNED  BY  A  WONDERFUL  SENIOR  COUPLE  IN  TOWN.  THIS  WILL  BE  THE  CLEANEST  AND SHARPEST  TRUCK  YOU  WILL  FIND  IN  THIS  PRICE  RANGE.  DONT  MISS  IT !</p> </html>

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

68,991 KM

Details Description Features

$39,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE V8 X31

Watch This Vehicle
14498683

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE V8 X31

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,991KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTR9BED2MZ201405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 68,991 KM

Vehicle Description


  ** ONE  SENIOR  OWNER ! **


** V8 * 4X4 * X31  OFF  ROAD **


STUNNING  2021  SIERRA  SLE,  DOUBLE  CAB,  6.5 BOX,  5.3L. - V8,  LOADED,  FACTORY  TOW  PACKAGE w. ELECTRIC  BRAKE,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS  AND  WHEEL,  POWER  SEAT,  REMOTE  START,  REAR  CAMERA,  POWER  TAILGATE,  SPRAY  IN  LINER,  SOFT  BOX  COVER,  BRAND  NEW  BRIDGESTONE  TIRES,  STEP  BOARDS,  PREMIUM  ALLOYS.  OIL  UNDERCOATED  SINCE  NEW.  NO  ACCIDENTS  OR  PAINTWORK.  OWNED  BY  A  WONDERFUL  SENIOR  COUPLE  IN  TOWN.  THIS  WILL  BE  THE  CLEANEST  AND SHARPEST  TRUCK  YOU  WILL  FIND  IN  THIS  PRICE  RANGE.  DON'T  MISS  IT !


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$39,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2021 GMC Sierra 1500