3.6L., 4X4, 6 PASS., MID ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS, FACTORY TOW PACKAGE, LUXURY TECH GROUP II - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, 360 VIEW CAMERA w. HITCH ZOOM, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC WHEEL, COLLISION ASSIST, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE START, MEMORY POWER SEATS, 10 TOUCHSCREEN w. INTERIOR CAMERA, 20 ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. FRESH LEASE RETURN FROM CHRYSLER. THE GRAND CHEROKEE IS AN ICONIC S.U.V. FOR RELIABILITY, COMFORT, STYLE AND GREAT VALUE !

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

72,981 KM

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited L ** LUXURY II ** TOW PKG. **

12675009

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited L ** LUXURY II ** TOW PKG. **

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,981KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKBGXM8107882

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,981 KM

3.6L., 4X4, 6 PASS., MID ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS, FACTORY TOW PACKAGE, LUXURY TECH GROUP II - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, 360 VIEW CAMERA w. HITCH ZOOM, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC WHEEL, COLLISION ASSIST, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE START, MEMORY POWER SEATS, 10" TOUCHSCREEN w. INTERIOR CAMERA, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. FRESH LEASE RETURN FROM CHRYSLER. THE GRAND CHEROKEE IS AN ICONIC S.U.V. FOR RELIABILITY, COMFORT, STYLE AND GREAT VALUE !

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee