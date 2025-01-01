$39,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited L ** LUXURY II ** TOW PKG. **
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
$39,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,981 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L., 4X4, 6 PASS., MID ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS, FACTORY TOW PACKAGE, LUXURY TECH GROUP II - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, 360 VIEW CAMERA w. HITCH ZOOM, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC WHEEL, COLLISION ASSIST, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE START, MEMORY POWER SEATS, 10" TOUCHSCREEN w. INTERIOR CAMERA, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. FRESH LEASE RETURN FROM CHRYSLER. THE GRAND CHEROKEE IS AN ICONIC S.U.V. FOR RELIABILITY, COMFORT, STYLE AND GREAT VALUE !
Vehicle Features
