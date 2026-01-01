Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Rogue

154,450 KM

Details Features

$15,695

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Rogue

FWD S

Watch This Vehicle
14403937

2021 Nissan Rogue

FWD S

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 14403937
  2. 14403937
  3. 14403937
  4. 14403937
  5. 14403937
  6. 14403937
  7. 14403937
  8. 14403937
  9. 14403937
  10. 14403937
  11. 14403937
  12. 14403937
  13. 14403937
  14. 14403937
  15. 14403937
  16. 14403937
  17. 14403937
  18. 14403937
  19. 14403937
  20. 14403937
  21. 14403937
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
154,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AA0MC700377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2509-940
  • Mileage 154,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue FWD S for sale in Belmont, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue FWD S 154,450 KM $15,695 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Belmont, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 177,406 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Night Sky for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Night Sky 147,340 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,695

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2021 Nissan Rogue