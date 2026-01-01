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<html> <p>  ***  PANORAMIC VIEW ROOF  ***</p> <p>1.5L.- TURBO  4 CYL.,  NAVIGATION,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS  AND  WHEEL,  POWER  SEAT,  REMOTE  START,  POWER  LIFTGATE,  360  VIEW  CAMERA,  FRONT  AND  REAR  PARK  ASSIST  SENSORS,  ADAPTIVE  CRUISE,  BLIND  SPOT  MONITOR,  LANE  ASSIST,  COLLISION  ALERT w. ACTIVE  BRAKING,  BLUETOOTH / APPLE / ANDROID  MEDIA,  FOG  LIGHTS.  FRESH  LEASE  RETURN  IN  GREAT  SHAPE.  CARFAX  CLEAN.  LOTS  OF  EXTRA  EQUIPMENT,... NOT  THE  EXTRA  PRICE ! </p> </html>

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

74,667 KM

Details Description Features

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14114056

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,667KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV2N6109223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,667 KM

Vehicle Description


  ***  PANORAMIC VIEW ROOF  ***


1.5L.- TURBO  4 CYL.,  NAVIGATION,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS  AND  WHEEL,  POWER  SEAT,  REMOTE  START,  POWER  LIFTGATE,  360  VIEW  CAMERA,  FRONT  AND  REAR  PARK  ASSIST  SENSORS,  ADAPTIVE  CRUISE,  BLIND  SPOT  MONITOR,  LANE  ASSIST,  COLLISION  ALERT w. ACTIVE  BRAKING,  BLUETOOTH / APPLE / ANDROID  MEDIA,  FOG  LIGHTS.  FRESH  LEASE  RETURN  IN  GREAT  SHAPE.  CARFAX  CLEAN.  LOTS  OF  EXTRA  EQUIPMENT,... NOT  THE  EXTRA  PRICE !


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$24,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2022 Chevrolet Equinox