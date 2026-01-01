$24,850+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
$24,850
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,667 KM
Vehicle Description
*** PANORAMIC VIEW ROOF ***
1.5L.- TURBO 4 CYL., NAVIGATION, HEATED CLOTH SEATS AND WHEEL, POWER SEAT, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, 360 VIEW CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION ALERT w. ACTIVE BRAKING, BLUETOOTH / APPLE / ANDROID MEDIA, FOG LIGHTS. FRESH LEASE RETURN IN GREAT SHAPE. CARFAX CLEAN. LOTS OF EXTRA EQUIPMENT,... NOT THE EXTRA PRICE !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
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519-644-1991