FINANCING AVAILABLE!! In like new, Showroom Condition. Never Winter Driven. Comes with dealer installed hard folding tonneau cover and DeeZee Step Boards.  Balance of Factory Warranty Included. Rebel against the conventional with the 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel Trim level. A rugged off-road edition of this mighty truck. 5.7L VVT-8-cylinder Hemi Engine and 8 speed transmission. Seeing is believing. Loaded with options and convenient features. 12 inch touch screen, centre-console, info-tainment and Nav Display.  Asking price includes Safety. Licencing and Taxes are extra. This truck is being sold on Consignment with Thames Auto and Toy Store. For more information please call 519-644-0380.

17,900 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT4NN365404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 365404
  • Mileage 17,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 1500