$54,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 365404
- Mileage 17,900 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE!! In like new, Showroom Condition. Never Winter Driven. Comes with dealer installed hard folding tonneau cover and DeeZee Step Boards. Balance of Factory Warranty Included. Rebel against the conventional with the 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel Trim level. A rugged off-road edition of this mighty truck. 5.7L VVT-8-cylinder Hemi Engine and 8 speed transmission. Seeing is believing. Loaded with options and convenient features. 12 inch touch screen, centre-console, info-tainment and Nav Display. Asking price includes Safety. Licencing and Taxes are extra. This truck is being sold on Consignment with Thames Auto and Toy Store. For more information please call 519-644-0380.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-644-0380