1.5L. TURBO., A.W.D., POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REAR CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, COLLISION ALERT w. ACTIVE BRAKING, SYNC 4 MULTI MEDIA, ALLOY WHEELS. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. FRESH LEASE RETURN FROM FORD. THE RIGHT OPTIONS FOR THE RIGHT PRICE,...AND ALMOST NEW FOR KMS.!

2023 Ford Escape

11,787 KM

Details

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD * LOW KMS. * P. LIFTGATE *

12675003

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD * LOW KMS. * P. LIFTGATE *

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,787KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GN7PUA88728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,787 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L. TURBO., A.W.D., POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REAR CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, COLLISION ALERT w. ACTIVE BRAKING, SYNC 4 MULTI MEDIA, ALLOY WHEELS. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. FRESH LEASE RETURN FROM FORD. THE RIGHT OPTIONS FOR THE RIGHT PRICE,...AND ALMOST NEW FOR KMS.!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2023 Ford Escape