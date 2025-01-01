$29,850+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
Active AWD * LOW KMS. * P. LIFTGATE *
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
$29,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,787 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5L. TURBO., A.W.D., POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, REAR CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, COLLISION ALERT w. ACTIVE BRAKING, SYNC 4 MULTI MEDIA, ALLOY WHEELS. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. FRESH LEASE RETURN FROM FORD. THE RIGHT OPTIONS FOR THE RIGHT PRICE,...AND ALMOST NEW FOR KMS.!
Vehicle Features
