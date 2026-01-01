$24,650+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Kia Seltos
EX
2024 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,650
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,433KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA5R7630796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,433 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX(click to show)
$24,650
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
2024 Kia Seltos