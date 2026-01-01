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Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Belmont, ON

2024 Kia Seltos

75,433 KM

Details Features

$24,650

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia Seltos

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13986636

2024 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,650

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,433KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA5R7630796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,433 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Kia Seltos EX 75,433 KM $24,650 + tax & lic

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$24,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2024 Kia Seltos