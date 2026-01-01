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<html> <p>2.0L.- 4 cyl., 4MOTION  A.W.D.,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS  AND  WHEEL,  REAR  CAMERA  AND  PARK  ASSIST  SENSORS,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA / APPLE / ANDROID  AUTO,  SAFETY  SURROUND,  BLIND  SPOT  AND  LANE  ASSIST  SENSORS,  ALLOY  WHEELS.  CAREFULLY  SELECTED  FLEET  RETURN.  CLEAN   AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  GERMAN  QUALITY  AT  A  GOOD  CANADIAN  PRICE !</p> </html>

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

70,221 KM

Details Description Features

$25,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
14361745

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,221KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VVFB7AX6RM046534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,221 KM

Vehicle Description


2.0L.- 4 cyl., 4MOTION  A.W.D.,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS  AND  WHEEL,  REAR  CAMERA  AND  PARK  ASSIST  SENSORS,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA / APPLE / ANDROID  AUTO,  SAFETY  SURROUND,  BLIND  SPOT  AND  LANE  ASSIST  SENSORS,  ALLOY  WHEELS.  CAREFULLY  SELECTED  FLEET  RETURN.  CLEAN   AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  GERMAN  QUALITY  AT  A  GOOD  CANADIAN  PRICE !


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$25,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan