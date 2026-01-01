$25,750+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
$25,750
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,221 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L.- 4 cyl., 4MOTION A.W.D., HEATED CLOTH SEATS AND WHEEL, REAR CAMERA AND PARK ASSIST SENSORS, BLUETOOTH MEDIA / APPLE / ANDROID AUTO, SAFETY SURROUND, BLIND SPOT AND LANE ASSIST SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS. CAREFULLY SELECTED FLEET RETURN. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. GERMAN QUALITY AT A GOOD CANADIAN PRICE !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
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519-644-1991