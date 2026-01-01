$88,900+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT
2025 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT
Location
Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
$88,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 14,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with Z51 package, MBRP CAT-BACK performance exhaust. Includes OME exhaust. Super maintenance, balance of factory warranty available. Winter stored, non-smoking vehicle. Awesome riding and driving Corvette. Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and license fee are extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.
Email Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.
Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-671-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-671-4592