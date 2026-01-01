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<p>Equipped with Z51 package, MBRP CAT-BACK performance exhaust.  Includes OME exhaust.  Super maintenance, balance of factory warranty available.  Winter stored, non-smoking vehicle.  Awesome riding and driving Corvette.  Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and license fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

14,400 KM

Details Description Features

$88,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14438131

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Location

Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$88,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YA2D44S5109293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Z51 package, MBRP CAT-BACK performance exhaust.  Includes OME exhaust.  Super maintenance, balance of factory warranty available.  Winter stored, non-smoking vehicle.  Awesome riding and driving Corvette.  Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and license fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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$88,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

519-671-4592

2025 Chevrolet Corvette