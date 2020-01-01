Menu
2002 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2002 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Dynasty Auto

811 Sawmill Road, Bloomingdale, ON N0B 1K0

519-585-1010

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 361,778KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473546
  • Stock #: 433
  • VIN: JTEHF21A320052239
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Our as is vehicles are not safety checked. If interested in a safety inspection, the fee is $80 + taxes. 


$2500 + HST + Transfer of Ownership ($32) 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

