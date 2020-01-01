Menu
2007 Volvo XC90

3.2 awd

Location

Dynasty Auto

811 Sawmill Road, Bloomingdale, ON N0B 1K0

519-585-1010

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 254,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4425084
  • Stock #: 429
  • VIN: YV4CM982871342082
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Our as is vehicles are not safety checked. If interested in a safety inspection, the fee is $80 + taxes. 

$3799 + HST + Transfer of Ownership ($32) 

 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • Dual Power Seats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

