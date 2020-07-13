Menu
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Infiniti G37

2011 Infiniti G37

Luxury

2011 Infiniti G37

Luxury

Location

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275127
  • Stock #: 453
  • VIN: JN1CV6ARXBM408096
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Starting July 13th, 2020 and until Further Notice:

Face Mask or Face Coverings are Mandatory to Enter our Building and for Test Drives of our Vehicles

Full Safety Inspection and Certificate, Including Oil Change, And Professional Detailing Prior To Delivery!

All purchased vehicles come with a FREE Carproof report! 

All of our certified vehicles when sold at asking price (unless otherwise stated in the ad or at time of sale) come with a 3 month / 3000 km (whichever comes first) Lubrico Warranty with up to $1000 per claim limit and $100 deductible/claim. 
Extended warranty available starting at $399! 

Dynasty Auto is open Monday to Friday 830am to 6pm, Saturdays 930am to 5pm, Sundays by appointment only (we need at least 12 hour notice for Sunday appointments)

More vehicles posted on our website! 
View our vehicles and apply for financing at : www.dynastyautoplus.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

