2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring AT 5-Door

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring AT 5-Door

Location

Dynasty Auto

811 Sawmill Road, Bloomingdale, ON N0B 1K0

519-585-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,469KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4425081
  • Stock #: 428
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L74FM141300
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Full Safety Inspection and Certificate, Including Oil Change, And Professional Detailing Prior To Delivery!
All purchased vehicles come with a FREE Carproof report! 

All of our certified vehicles when sold at asking price (unless otherwise stated in the ad or at time of sale) come with a 3 month / 3000 km (whichever comes first) Lubrico Warranty with up to $1000 per claim limit and $0 deductible/claim. 
Extended warranty available starting at $399! 

Dynasty Auto is open Monday to Friday 830am to 6pm, Saturdays 930am to 5pm, Sundays by appointment only (we need at least 12 hour notice for Sunday appointments)

More vehicles posted on our website! 
View our vehicles and apply for financing at : www.dynastyautoplus.com


Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Dynasty Auto

Dynasty Auto

811 Sawmill Road, Bloomingdale, ON N0B 1K0

