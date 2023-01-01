Menu
Account
Sign In
Gas V8 5.7L/350

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

265,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

RAM 1500 QUAD ST/SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

RAM 1500 QUAD ST/SLT

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
265,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 52443A
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas V8 5.7L/350

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select for sale in Bolton, ON
2018 Lincoln MKZ Select 94,112 KM $24,994 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Bolton, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 85,531 KM $28,896 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 193,335 KM $32,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Ram 1500