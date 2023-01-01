$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2006 Dodge Ram 1500
RAM 1500 QUAD ST/SLT
2006 Dodge Ram 1500
RAM 1500 QUAD ST/SLT
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
265,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 52443A
- Mileage 265,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Gas V8 5.7L/350
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
2018 Lincoln MKZ Select 94,112 KM $24,994 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 85,531 KM $28,896 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 193,335 KM $32,489 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2006 Dodge Ram 1500