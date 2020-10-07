Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

189,277 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

905-857-1080

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD Chassis LT

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD Chassis LT

Location

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-1080

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

189,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6126411
  Stock #: 172589
  VIN: 1GBJC34K48E172589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 172589
  • Mileage 189,277 KM

Vehicle Description

DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON A APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 905-857-1080 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.



**CERTIFIED!! GREAT TRUCK IF YOUR LOOKING TO START A BUSINESS AND OR ADD TO YOUR SMALLER FLEET!**



 



As per OMVIC Regulation: “This vehicle is being sold “as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."



 



 



WINTER IS COMING! 



ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!



 



APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE AT:



https://www.pickardlaneleasing.ca/apply-online/



LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.



CALL AND ASK ONE OF OUR PRE-OWNED SPECIALISTS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE AND TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE 905.857.1080



WE ARE LOCATED CONVENIENTLY JUST OFF HWY 50 APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE!! VISIT OUR GREAT NEW WEBSITE : www.pickardlaneleasing.ca OR COME ON DOWN IT'S WORTH THE DRIVE TO BOLTON!!! OR CALL US AT (905) 857- 1080. PICKARD LANE LEASING PROUDLY SERVING ALL AREAS OF THE GTA AND BEYOND!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
ABS Brakes
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

