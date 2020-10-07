2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

+ taxes & licensing
905-857-1080
12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-1080
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON A APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 905-857-1080 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.
**CERTIFIED!! GREAT TRUCK IF YOUR LOOKING TO START A BUSINESS AND OR ADD TO YOUR SMALLER FLEET!**
As per OMVIC Regulation: “This vehicle is being sold “as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE AT:
https://www.pickardlaneleasing.ca/apply-online/
LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
CALL AND ASK ONE OF OUR PRE-OWNED SPECIALISTS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE AND TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE 905.857.1080
WE ARE LOCATED CONVENIENTLY JUST OFF HWY 50 APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE!! VISIT OUR GREAT NEW WEBSITE : www.pickardlaneleasing.ca OR COME ON DOWN IT'S WORTH THE DRIVE TO BOLTON!!! OR CALL US AT (905) 857- 1080. PICKARD LANE LEASING PROUDLY SERVING ALL AREAS OF THE GTA AND BEYOND!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7