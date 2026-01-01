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2008 Dodge Dakota
SXT
2008 Dodge Dakota
SXT
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
905-857-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 155,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 155,378 Miles! This Dodge Dakota delivers a Gas V6 3.7L/225 engine powering this Manual transmission. P245/70R16 ON/OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), 3.21 AXLE RATIO.
This Dodge Dakota Features the Following Options
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring, Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Speed control, Sentry Key theft-deterrent engine immobilizer, Scissor-type jack, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat grocery bag hooks, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr windows w/1-touch driver.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: Of less-than-full-size pickups the 2008 Dodge Dakota offers the most power and the largest interior. Its optional V8 makes 302 horsepower and gets better fuel mileage than last years V8. Real truck folks will love the new removable storage bins that stow under the Crew Cabs rear seat.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
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Power Options
Interior
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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