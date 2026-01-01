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<p> Only 155,378 Miles! This Dodge Dakota delivers a Gas V6 3.7L/225 engine powering this Manual transmission. P245/70R16 ON/OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), 3.21 AXLE RATIO. <p> This Dodge Dakota Features the Following Options <br /> Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring, Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Speed control, Sentry Key theft-deterrent engine immobilizer, Scissor-type jack, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat grocery bag hooks, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr windows w/1-touch driver. </p> <p> See What the Experts Say!<br /> As reported by KBB.com: Of less-than-full-size pickups the 2008 Dodge Dakota offers the most power and the largest interior. Its optional V8 makes 302 horsepower and gets better fuel mileage than last years V8. Real truck folks will love the new removable storage bins that stow under the Crew Cabs rear seat. </p> <p>Drive Happy with CarHub<br>*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites</p> <p>Transparency Statement<br>USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.</p>

2008 Dodge Dakota

155,378 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14369359

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

905-857-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,378KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 155,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 155,378 Miles! This Dodge Dakota delivers a Gas V6 3.7L/225 engine powering this Manual transmission. P245/70R16 ON/OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), 3.21 AXLE RATIO.

This Dodge Dakota Features the Following Options
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring, Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Speed control, Sentry Key theft-deterrent engine immobilizer, Scissor-type jack, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat grocery bag hooks, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr windows w/1-touch driver.

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: Of less-than-full-size pickups the 2008 Dodge Dakota offers the most power and the largest interior. Its optional V8 makes 302 horsepower and gets better fuel mileage than last years V8. Real truck folks will love the new removable storage bins that stow under the Crew Cabs rear seat.

Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites

Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
3.21 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
P245/70R16 ON/OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
3.7L V6 "MAGNUM" ENGINE (STD)
DK/MED SLATE GREY CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription rear sliding window
23C SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans
CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: pickup box utility rails under-rail box bedliner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2008 Dodge Dakota