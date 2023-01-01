Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hummer H3

134,119 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2008 Hummer H3

2008 Hummer H3

LIMITED EDITION / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hummer H3

LIMITED EDITION / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

  1. 1699739380
  2. 1699739380
  3. 1699739380
  4. 1699739380
  5. 1699739380
  6. 1699739380
  7. 1699739380
  8. 1699739379
  9. 1699739380
  10. 1699739380
  11. 1699739380
  12. 1699739380
  13. 1699739380
  14. 1699739379
  15. 1699739379
  16. 1699739379
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,119KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10658448
  • VIN: 5GTEN13E388179824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,119 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED! 5 CYLINDER! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT SEATS! SUNROOF! This RARE, HARD TO FIND 2008 Hummer H3 is a fresh trade-in here at The Auto Show & it is a CLEAN TITLE with a CLEAN CARFAX Report! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.

  •  

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs excellent and can be sold certified for only $999! If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2011 Kia Optima EX +
 97,518 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V LX 4...
 261,277 KM
$5,888 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 55,222 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory