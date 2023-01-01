$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2008 Hummer H3
LIMITED EDITION / CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10658448
- VIN: 5GTEN13E388179824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,119 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED! 5 CYLINDER! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT SEATS! SUNROOF! This RARE, HARD TO FIND 2008 Hummer H3 is a fresh trade-in here at The Auto Show & it is a CLEAN TITLE with a CLEAN CARFAX Report! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
This vehicle runs excellent and can be sold certified for only $999! If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
