2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

168,024 KM

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

416-266-4111

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES 4WD

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES 4WD

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

168,024KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • VIN: JA4LT21W18Z602880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,024 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM! 4WD! ALLOY RIMS! SUNROOF! SUBWOOFER!  This 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4WD is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives excellent! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for fuel efficiency and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs excellent but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

