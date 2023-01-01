Menu
137,132 KM

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,132KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5Y2SL65828Z408198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,132 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA RELIABILITY! This LOW KM 2008 Pontiac Vibe is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives GREAT! The Pontiac Vibe is a re-styled, re-badged version of the Toyota Matrix hatchback. It has a Toyota 130 horsepower, 1.8 four-cylinder engine. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs excellent and can be sold certified for only $799! 

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

