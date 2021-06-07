2009 BMW 5 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,899 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

7321730 VIN: WBANV93589C131768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

