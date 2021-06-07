Menu
2009 BMW 5 Series

147,000 KM

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2009 BMW 5 Series

2009 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive|Navigation|Roof|2 sets of wheels|

2009 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive|Navigation|Roof|2 sets of wheels|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7321730
  VIN: WBANV93589C131768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW 535xdrive|Navigation|Sunroof|Heated seats|2 stes of wheels and tires|Clean Carfax|

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3%2fYVeqs7cCMVRLbteYl%2boAWQCgB7hQq6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

