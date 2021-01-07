2009 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Beverage cooler in glovebox Door pockets: Driver Passenger and Rear Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Leg Room: 853 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 78 L Curb Weight: 1772 kg Front Head Room: 1036 mm Front Hip Room: 1367 mm Front Leg Room: 1036 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1461 mm Gross Vehicle Weight: 2270 kg Max Cargo Capacity: 1914 L Overall Height: 1692 mm Overall Length: 4887 mm Overall Width: 1834 mm Rear Head Room: 1013 mm Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm Wheelbase: 2891 mm Stability control with anti-roll control AC power outlet: 11st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Diameter of tires: 16.04 Door

