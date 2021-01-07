Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Come test drive this 2009 Dodge Journey! A great vehicle and a great value! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: speed sensitive wipers, heated door mirrors, and air conditioning. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Manual front air conditioning
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Door pockets: Driver
Passenger and Rear
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Leg Room: 853 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 78 L
Curb Weight: 1772 kg
Front Head Room: 1036 mm
Front Hip Room: 1367 mm
Front Leg Room: 1036 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1461 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight: 2270 kg
Max Cargo Capacity: 1914 L
Overall Height: 1692 mm
Overall Length: 4887 mm
Overall Width: 1834 mm
Rear Head Room: 1013 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm
Wheelbase: 2891 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
AC power outlet: 11st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Diameter of tires: 16.04 Door
