Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Pontiac G5

121,195 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Pontiac G5

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac G5

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,195KM
Used
VIN 1G2AS55H597269193

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2018 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Bolton, ON
2018 Infiniti QX60 0 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK / CLEAN CARFAX / WINTER TIRES for sale in Bolton, ON
2008 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK / CLEAN CARFAX / WINTER TIRES 146,133 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser CLEAN CARFAX / WINTER TIRES for sale in Bolton, ON
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser CLEAN CARFAX / WINTER TIRES 208,705 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac G5