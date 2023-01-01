$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Pontiac G5
2009 Pontiac G5
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,195KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G2AS55H597269193
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,195 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2018 Infiniti QX60 0 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK / CLEAN CARFAX / WINTER TIRES 146,133 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser CLEAN CARFAX / WINTER TIRES 208,705 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2009 Pontiac G5