2010 Ford Edge

195,001 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

SEL|AWD|Leather|Heated seats|

2010 Ford Edge

SEL|AWD|Leather|Heated seats|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6870822
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC9ABA82320

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 195,001 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Edge SEL Awd, Leather, Heated seats and more!!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

 

Carfax link: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=GT9m11Mjyf9ZNtO30/Zv3l/RB8OsCTlh  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

