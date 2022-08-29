$7,888+ tax & licensing
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2010 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
143,381KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9192487
- VIN: 1FMCU0DG7AKD03206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,381 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
