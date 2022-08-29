Menu
2010 Ford Escape

143,381 KM

Details Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,381KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9192487
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG7AKD03206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,381 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

