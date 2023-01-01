Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>5.4L V8! LOW KM! </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This 2010 Ford F-150 is a fresh trade-in which is low KM for the year! It is a great work truck which has lots of life left in it if you give it a little love! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being s</span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>old as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time.</span></span> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: </span><em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2010 Ford F-150

186,153 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford F-150

5.4L V8 4WD SuperCab 163" / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

5.4L V8 4WD SuperCab 163" / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,153KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EV1AFB99963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,153 KM

Vehicle Description

5.4L V8! LOW KM! This 2010 Ford F-150 is a fresh trade-in which is low KM for the year! It is a great work truck which has lots of life left in it if you give it a little love! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2010 Ford F-150 5.4L V8 4WD SuperCab 163
2010 Ford F-150 5.4L V8 4WD SuperCab 163" / CLEAN CARFAX 186,153 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hummer H3 LIMITED EDITION / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2008 Hummer H3 LIMITED EDITION / CLEAN CARFAX 134,119 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4WD for sale in Bolton, ON
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4WD 168,024 KM $4,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150